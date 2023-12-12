Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OSU assistant football coach carjacked while visiting Cleveland

Coach was visiting Ginn Academy for recruitment purposes
OSU
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chris Graythen
OSU file image.
OSU
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 12:14:21-05

An Ohio State University assistant coach was carjacked recently while visiting Cleveland to recruit for the school.

According to the university, the coach was in town visiting Ginn Academy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.

According to Cleveland Police, it happened around 2 p.m.

Responding officers used a helicopter to track the vehicle and its four occupants. The car was spotted driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. When it finally came to a stop, the occupants jumped out and ran off. They were captured a short time later, authorities said. A gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found at the scene.

OSU said the coach was unharmed and is back on the road recruiting today.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.