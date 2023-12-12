OSU assistant football coach carjacked while visiting Cleveland

An Ohio State University assistant coach was carjacked recently while visiting Cleveland to recruit for the school.

According to the university, the coach was in town visiting Ginn Academy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.

According to Cleveland Police, it happened around 2 p.m.

Responding officers used a helicopter to track the vehicle and its four occupants. The car was spotted driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. When it finally came to a stop, the occupants jumped out and ran off. They were captured a short time later, authorities said. A gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found at the scene.

OSU said the coach was unharmed and is back on the road recruiting today.