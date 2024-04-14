18-year-old dead after struck by a vehicle while playing tag, Avon Police says

Avon Police are currently investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., Avon Police responded to a call about a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Crown Colony Drive, Avon Police said.

Upon arrival, police said they saw someone performing CPR on the 18-year-old, and EMS on the scene transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed that the 18-year-old and the driver of the vehicle knew one another and were playing a game of tag with water guns, police said.

The driver was in his Ford Bronco, returning home when he saw the 18-year-old come out from his driveway and jump on the running board of the vehicle on the driver's side, police said.

The driver proceeded forward, and at some point, the 18-year-old fell backward from the running board and struck his head on the roadway, police said.

Avon Police are still investigating the incident, and no further details are available at this time.