18-year-old dies in Akron after car crashes following police pursuit

Tuesday night, an 18-year-old man in a stolen Kia Forte was killed when the car struck another vehicle and hit a pole after fleeing police.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers spotted the Kia driving at a high rate of speed near Kelly Avenue and Tech Way Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers hit their lights and sirens and attempted to pull it over, but authorities said the driver refused to stop. Police ended the pursuit near Kelly and 6th avenues after reaching speeds of around 100 mph.

Authorities said that just after officers ended the chase, the Kia hit another car and a pole near Kelly and 3rd avenues and then caught fire.

Officers arrived a moment later and pulled the Kia's three 18-year-old occupants out of the flaming car. They administered first aid to one of the men until EMS arrived, and the trio was transported to a nearby hospital. One of the teens died a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

Police said it's unknown which of the three men were driving the stolen car. The man's name who died hasn't been released, nor have possible charges for the other two.

Shooting at Eller Avenue

Authorities said that around the same time the pursuit started, a shooting happened in the 800 block of Eller Avenue, which resulted in a 28-year-old man being injured from a gunshot to his face.

That man was later transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into the shooting revealed that the 28-year-old was walking on Eller Avenue when he was approached by three men and subsequently shot during an altercation.

Investigators are working to determine if the crash and shooting are connected.

Anyone with information about either event is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

