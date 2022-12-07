18-year-old fatally shot outside Earle B. Turner Recreation Center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a teen who was shot and killed outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center Tuesday night.

The rec center is located at 11300 Miles Ave., in the city's Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim is an 18-year-old man from Bedford. Police said he had been shot multiple times.

It's unclear if police have any suspects at this time.

Cleveland Ward 2 City Councilman Kevin Bishop issued the following statement Wednesday morning regarding the incident:

"My heart is heavy hearing about the death of this young man outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center, which is in my ward. It is and should be a gathering place for youth, families, seniors and more to come together. We won’t let that be taken away.



Council has taken steps to make recreation centers across the city safe spaces. There are cameras and safety personnel. The Turner rec center is a safe space and offers residents of all ages numerous activities and programs including the new tech center. This is a horrible event, but it is an aberration.



While the young man was from Bedford, I understand he was a visitor to the center for years. This shooting is unacceptable and inexcusable and my condolences to the family and friends of the victim.



Why? That’s my question to the shooter or shooters. Why take a life and devastate families, which will include yours when you are arrested and sent to prison for a senseless murder? There has to be a better way."

