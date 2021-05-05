18-year-old in custody after shots fired outside Kalahari Restort Tuesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — One person was taken into custody after shots were fired outside the Kalahari Resort, according to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

Officers responded at around 11 p.m. Tuesday to shots fired outside the resort located at 7000 Kalahari Drive.

Sigsworth said one person, later identified as an 18-year-old from Toledo, with a handgun near the building was shooting out into the parking lot.

Another person in the parking lot returned fire and shot towards the building.

The 18-year-old who fired shots near the building into the parking lot was arrested. Charges of attempted murder and felonious assault are pending.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.