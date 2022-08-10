18-year-old man arrested following armed car theft in Solon Tuesday

SOLON — Garfield Heights police recovered a stolen Volvo Tuesday that was involved in an armed robbery in Solon earlier in the day. One of several men involved in the robbery was arrested and taken to jail in Solon.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim reported driving south in the 6600 block of Glenallen Avenue in Solon when he was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV. When he got out of his car to check on the possible damage, he was met by two armed males, according to police.

The men left the scene in the stolen Volvo after robbing the victim of his personal belongings at gunpoint. The gray Kia followed behind the Volvo, with what might have been another male, police said.

Just a few hours after the car was stolen, Garfield Heights officers found the vehicle backing into a parking spot behind a building in Garfield Heights after officers tracked the car using Volvo’s tracking system.

Officers arrested the man after a short foot chase, no other individuals were in the car at the time of the arrest. Solon police were called to the scene to recover the Volvo and a semi-automatic 9mm pistol, police said.

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery (F1), receiving stolen property (F5) and having weapon under disability (F3). He is being held on a $135,000 cash or surety bond, police said.

The other men involved have not been apprehended, and the gray Kia SUV, or similar vehicle involved, has not been found, police said.

Authorities are asking if you have information about the other men to please call the Solon Police Department at (440) 248-1234.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.