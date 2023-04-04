18-year-old West Geauga High School student arrested for firearm on school grounds

Monday morning, around 9:30 a.m., an 18-year-old West Geauga High School student was arrested for being in possession of a firearm while on school grounds, according to Chester Township Police.

The high school was placed on lockdown while a thorough investigation was conducted by law enforcement.

According to police, West Geauga Middle School sheltered in place while the investigation at the high school was completed for cautionary reasons.

No threats were made and it was determined that no other students were involved during the incident.

The students were dismissed from the high school for the rest of the day. No other threats were made to any other buildings in the West Geauga school district, police said.

According to police, the Chester Township Police Department, Russell Township Police Department and Geauga County Sheriff's Office, including its explosives K9, conducted a security sweep of the building and determined the premises were safe.

"West Geauga High School faculty and students should be commended for their response to this situation and their calmness throughout," the Chester Township Police said.

The West Geauga Schools are closed tomorrow, it is unknown if it is related to today's incident.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester Township Police Department at 440-729-1234.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.