19 train cars derail in Seneca County

Nineteen train cars are blocking a portion of Route 224 in Attica after a train derailment.

The derailment happened before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Seneca Sheriff's Department said two tankers are leaking, one with corn syrup and the other with alcohol.

There is no danger of hazardous material at this time.

Right now, it is not known what caused the crash.

Early Wednesday morning, crews were at the scene with cranes trying to dig out around the tankers.

Other crews were offloading some of the alcohol from the leaking tanker to prevent it from leaking into a local water supply.

With alcohol being flammable, crews were also keeping an eye on it as well.

Crews are still assessing the damage and do not have an estimated time for cleanup.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement on the derailment:

"One of our trains traveling through Attica, Ohio derailed shortly before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Initial assessments indicate 20 cars derailed, resulting in leaks from four cars, including three non-hazardous cars and one car carrying ethanol. There are no injuries and there is no danger to the public. Our team is working closely with local first responders to mitigate the incident."