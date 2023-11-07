Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Vermilion Township

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:55 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 17:55:01-05

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a police pursuit occurred in Vermilion Township, police said.

Around 2 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Ford Explorer for speeding on State Route 60, and the driver failed to stop, police said.

The vehicle drove onto private property and crashed into a shallow creek before the driver fled from the scene on foot.

The driver was located in the front yard of a home on Township Road 1804 by Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies and was arrested, police said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.