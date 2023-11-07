19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Vermilion Township

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a police pursuit occurred in Vermilion Township, police said.

Around 2 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Ford Explorer for speeding on State Route 60, and the driver failed to stop, police said.

The vehicle drove onto private property and crashed into a shallow creek before the driver fled from the scene on foot.

The driver was located in the front yard of a home on Township Road 1804 by Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies and was arrested, police said.