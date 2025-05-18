19-year-old arrested after pursuit with Cuyahoga County deputies

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in a pursuit with Cuyahoga County deputies, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of E.90th Street and Woodland Avenue in Cleveland when the vehicle fled, the sheriff's department said.

The deputies pursued the vehicle, which then struck another vehicle, the department said. Three people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pursuit ended near E70th Street and Central Avenue, and the 19-year-old driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The sheriff's department said one deputy discharged his firearm, but neither the driver nor the deputies were injured.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on charges of failure to comply with a lawful order, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident, the department said.

There were multiple other people in the vehicle who were not arrested, and a firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle, the department said.