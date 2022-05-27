19-year-old man found dead in Mansfield, police investigating

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department is investigating the death of Joseph A. Andrews Jr., 19, whose body was found in the 300 block of Jennings Avenue Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. after getting a call about a man down. Upon arriving, they found a person on the ground, later identified as Andrews.

Authorities said they found a gun near the body and "other evidence of a shooting." The Richland County Coroner's Office responded and collected evidence from the scene.

Earlier in the morning, Andrews had been reported missing by his family.

"Prior to the victim being reported missing, a vehicle matching the description of the one the victim was known to drive had been found engulfed in flames at North Lake Park," police said. The vehicle was found just before 1 a.m.

"Detectives are working to identify the owner of that vehicle but the fire damage has delayed their efforts," police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470 or Major Crimes at 419-755-9724.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.