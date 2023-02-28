19-year-old man selling shoes in Stow gets shot by buyer

STOW, Ohio — The Stow Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man who was meeting another person to sell a pair of shoes Monday night.

According to Stow Police, it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Adaline Drive.

The man told officers he was meeting up with someone to sell a pair of shoes when he was shot by the buyer. Police said witnesses saw a dark-colored sedan drive away from the scene at a high rate of speed. The car headed north on Adaline Drive towards Graham Road. A specific description of the shooter and car wasn't provided.

The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

No further details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 330-689-5770.

