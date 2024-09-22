19-year-old shot, killed early Sunday morning, Mansfield police says

Mansfield police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 2:36 a.m., police responded to South Main Street for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they located the 19-year-old, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the Richland County Coroner's Office will be sending the victim for an autopsy, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mansfield police at 419-755-9470.