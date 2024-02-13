Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old wanted for hitting Bedford High School student with a gun on school grounds, police say

Bedford Police
News 5
Bedford Police
Bedford Police
Posted at 7:15 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 19:15:29-05

Bedford Police are searching for a 19-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a Bedford High School student on school grounds Monday afternoon.

According to Bedford Police, the student says he was hit in the back of the head with a gun by 19-year-old Laquan Evans, causing a laceration.

The incident happened near the school's stadium building. Evans reportedly left in a dark-colored SUV.

The student's mother reported to the scene. The student refused transport.

According to Bedford High School, they were notified of the incident around 2:40 p.m. The school grounds were immediately secured, and afternoon activities were canceled.

Evans is to be charged with felonious assault and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon on school grounds, police said.

Bedford Police is asking for anyone with information to call police.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through