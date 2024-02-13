19-year-old wanted for hitting Bedford High School student with a gun on school grounds, police say

Bedford Police are searching for a 19-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a Bedford High School student on school grounds Monday afternoon.

According to Bedford Police, the student says he was hit in the back of the head with a gun by 19-year-old Laquan Evans, causing a laceration.

The incident happened near the school's stadium building. Evans reportedly left in a dark-colored SUV.

The student's mother reported to the scene. The student refused transport.

According to Bedford High School, they were notified of the incident around 2:40 p.m. The school grounds were immediately secured, and afternoon activities were canceled.

Evans is to be charged with felonious assault and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon on school grounds, police said.

Bedford Police is asking for anyone with information to call police.