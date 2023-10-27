1954 Elyria High School grad hosting 13th annual coat drive to benefit local students

ELYRIA — An Elyria native’s mission to get school supplies to kids revealed an even greater need that launched into a coat drive that next weekend will hold its 13th annual collection.

Shirley Messaros said she started the New Coats for Elyria’s Kids collection following a conversation with a school secretary. Messaros was dropping off school supplies as part of her work as education chairperson for the American Legion Auxiliary Elyria Unit 12. She said the secretary told her about children coming to school without proper coats.

“They come with little hoodies or little sweaters. And they don't have socks, or they have holes in their tennis shoes, and I could not believe what I was hearing in this day and age. It really hurt me."

Each year, the coat drive has donated hundreds of coats, winter hats, gloves and scarves to the Elyria City School District. Messaros graduated from Elyria High School in 1954.

“I can't tell you how grateful it is to me that people donate as often and as much as what they do,” Messaros said. “Seems every year there's something that comes up that families can't afford, and of course, it reflects back on our kids."

New coats and other items can be dropped off Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 12, 393 Ohio St., Elyria.

Local Boys Scouts have helped with the collection.

“Those kids are tremendous (they) have it down to a tee,” Messaros said.

Tammy Koleski, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Elyria Unit 12, said it’s an honor to help Messaros and area families. The donated items have provided comfort and confidence and have helped people save a few bucks.

“There's a lot of underserved children in the community. There’s a lot of children walking to school,” Koleski said. “So, the weather and the elements, they shouldn't be walking without a coat, gloves, and proper attire, but it's happening. So, we're glad to be a part to part of helping."

Ann Schloss, superintendent of the Elyria City School District, said Messaros is one of a kind.

“I can tell you we have so many wonderful partners that’ve helped us throughout the years, but Shirley’s been one of the best,” Schloss said.

The superintendent said about three-fourths of the district’s students are economically disadvantaged, and coat collections from Messaros and other businesses and groups in the community have been a lifeline.

“Sometimes you can go through three different sizes and coats a year. That's something that’s a big purchase. Coats are not cheap, as we all know,” Schloss said. “It's just great to know that when we go to those closets in each of the schools, there's something there for the kids if they need it.”

Next year, Messaros will celebrate her 70th class reunion. She has no plans of stopping her service to the community.

“I say until I croak, this is my baby, and I would like to do it as long as I can,” Messaros said.