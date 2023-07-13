1PM: Local police looking for fugitive wanted for crimes spanning multiple cities

Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement organizations will hold a joint news conference Thursday afternoon to provide details regarding an investigation into a multi-jurisdictional crime spree committed by one individual.

The following agencies are taking part in the announcement: Crime Stoppers, U.S. Marshals Service, Cleveland Heights Police, CMHA Police and East Cleveland Police.

According to Crime Stoppers, the fugitive is wanted in connection with a homicide and several assaults.

"Due to the violent and reckless nature of these crimes and the suspect's relentless intention to do harm, the apprehension of the individual is paramount," Crime Stoppers said.

