CLEVELAND — Clevelanders will hit the streets Saturday afternoon in Cleveland to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday.

Protesters will gather at the Free Stamp in Willard Park near East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue this afternoon. You can watch the rally live in the player below around 1 p.m.

The protest is called Decision Day Action In Cleveland: We Won't Go Back, and is hosted by the Cuyahoga Democratic Women's Caucus and Mobilize the vote. CLICK HERE for more information.

"We must organize to sound an undeniable alarm to emboldened local lawmakers that they cannot further erode an already insufficient right to abortion and sexual and reproductive healthcare for so many," event organizers said.

On Friday, Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration is focused on seeing how states implement their restrictions.

“The decision is implemented by states; my administration is going to focus on how they administer it and whether or not they violate other laws by deciding to not let women cross state lines to get public health services,” Biden said before signing a major gun reform package. “We are going to take actions to protect women’s rights and reproductive health.”

