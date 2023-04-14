1st patient to receive breast cancer vaccine speaks out about her experience, hopes for the future

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic researchers have launched the next step in their novel study of a vaccine aimed at preventing triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and lethal form of the disease.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the new phase of the 1b study will enroll cancer-free individuals at high risk for developing breast cancer who have decided to voluntarily undergo prophylactic mastectomy to lower their risk.

The new study includes approximately six to 12 patients and is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023. Study participants will receive three vaccinations given two weeks apart and will be closely monitored for side effects and immune response.

Jennifer Davis, a participant in the study, just received her first phase of the vaccine. Davis spoke about her journey with cancer and how this vaccine is not only a moral booster, but a real hope to prevent cancer in the future.

“It was definitely a surprise. I have no genetic history. It does not run in my family at all. I did find the lump myself, but then actually getting the diagnosis and going through everything was very difficult," she said.

Davis said although it has been a difficult battle with the diagnosis, she says she is grateful to have gotten this vaccine.

“But since getting the vaccine, I have found that I've been more at ease. I don't constantly worry about those things anymore. So I'm looking forward to hearing what the results say” she said.

The vaccine targets a lactation protein, α-lactalbumin, which is no longer found after lactation in normal, aging tissues but is present in the majority of triple-negative breast cancers.

If breast cancer develops, the vaccine is designed to prompt the immune system to attack the tumor and keep it from growing.

Davis understands that it is going to be a very long process until the vaccine gains more widespread attention. She said that with each phase, of the trial will have a greater number of participants.

“And, you know, eventually, like I said, if we can just wipe out triple negative breast cancer altogether, that is the end goal” she said.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.