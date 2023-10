Cars in Akron lined up at a Circle K on Friday for a chance to get free gas.

The faith community partnership, On the Altar, gave away about $2,000 in gas at the Circle K on North Main Street.

"People are feeling blessed we're also praying with them, and it's just a blessing to be able to serve," Neechy Dumas said.

The group handed out $20 gift cards to those who went to the event.