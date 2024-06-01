2.6 earthquake hits Lake County early Saturday morning

An early morning earthquake was felt near Madison in Lake County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at a recorded depth of 3.1 miles below the surface.

Ohio Department of Transportation Statewide Press Secretary said a traffic camera located on Interstate 90 at State Route 528 shook when the quake happened.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 to 5 are considered minor and can typically be felt but do not cause a lot of damage. The higher the magnitude, the more noticeable the quake.

A 3.0 earthquake was recorded in Lake County in late March.

Northeast Ohio residents aren't strangers to Earthquakes. Faults close to our area that formed a billion years ago cause an increase in seismic activity. Most of the Earthquakes detected near Lake Erie are in the 1 to 2 scale range.

A little #earthquake, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale, hit Lake County this morning around 6:11am. One of our https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi traffic cameras picked it up. pic.twitter.com/NbSNdmUbIq — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 1, 2024

Back in 2022, News 5 spoke with Case Western Reserve University Professor Steven Hauck about the numerous quakes that happened that year in Lake County. Watch more below:

