2.6 earthquake hits Lake County early Saturday morning

Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 01, 2024
An early morning earthquake was felt near Madison in Lake County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at a recorded depth of 3.1 miles below the surface.

Ohio Department of Transportation Statewide Press Secretary said a traffic camera located on Interstate 90 at State Route 528 shook when the quake happened.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 to 5 are considered minor and can typically be felt but do not cause a lot of damage. The higher the magnitude, the more noticeable the quake.

A 3.0 earthquake was recorded in Lake County in late March.

Northeast Ohio residents aren't strangers to Earthquakes. Faults close to our area that formed a billion years ago cause an increase in seismic activity. Most of the Earthquakes detected near Lake Erie are in the 1 to 2 scale range.

Back in 2022, News 5 spoke with Case Western Reserve University Professor Steven Hauck about the numerous quakes that happened that year in Lake County. Watch more below:

Why earthquakes are happening in Lake County
