Did you feel it? An Earthquake was detected early Saturday near Alliance

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake registered a 3.0 and was detected 3.5 miles below the surface at 4:42 a.m. Saturday.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 to 5 are considered minor and can typically be felt but do not cause a lot of damage. The higher the magnitude, the more noticeable the quake.

Northeast Ohio residents aren't strangers to Earthquakes. Faults close to our area that formed a billion years ago cause an increase in seismic activity. Most of the Earthquakes detected near Lake Erie are in the 1 to 2 scale range.

Let News 5 know if you felt the quake!

Back in 2022, News 5 spoke with Case Western Reserve University Professor Steven Hauck about the numerous quakes that happened that year in Lake County. Watch more below:

Why earthquakes are happening in Lake County

RELATED: Whose fault? Why there are earthquakes happening in Lake County

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter