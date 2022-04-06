2 adults, 3 kids taken to hospital after fire at Cleveland home with suspected meth lab in basement

CLEVELAND — A man, a woman and three children were taken to the to the hospital after a home with a suspected meth lab in the basement caught fire in Cleveland’s Slavic Village Wednesday afternoon, according to Cleveland police and EMS.

Cleveland firefighters, arson investigators and the Cleveland police bomb squad to the home in the 7200 block of Alice Avenue after a fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m., officials said.

A 34-year-old woman in serious condition was transported to the hospital by EMS, along with a 36-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy in stable condition, EMS officials said.

Arson investigators reported that there was a loud noise in the basement and the woman came up from the basement on fire.

