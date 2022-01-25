2 arrested after crashing car following police chase in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested in Akron Monday night following a police chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Akron Police Department that ended when the driver crashed into a snowdrift.

The chase

It started just before midnight near Copley Road and S. Hawkens Avenue. Akron police tried to pull over a vehicle for "suspicious activity and an equipment violation," but it drove off. Akron offices gave chase but later ended the pursuit on eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 at State Route 43 when OSHP took over.

The chase continued back into the city and Akron officers joined OSHP in the pursuit. It ended when the woman, who was driving the car, crashed into a snowdrift near Grant and Sherman streets. She jumped out of the vehicle and ran off but was captured a short time later on Voris Street. Police found a handgun nearby on the ground when she was arrested. Police said the woman told officers she was trying to hide the gun while hiding from officers.

The man also fled the scene when the crash occurred but, like the woman, was found and taken into custody a short time later. Police said he had a backpack with him that held a stolen gun, methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Akron Police Department

Charges

The woman is charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and failure to comply. She was transported to the Summit County Jail after being arrested.

The man is charged with trafficking in drugs, two counts of drug abuse, having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Following his arrest, he was taken to Akron General Medical Center for an evaluation and then transported to the Summit County Jail.

Two other individuals who were in the car were not charged and released.

