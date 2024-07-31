2 arrested in 10-year-old's fatal shooting; police ID third suspect still on loose

Cleveland Police in partnership with Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, made multiple arrests in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl on July 4th. Police also identified another suspect they are still searching for.

According to the Division of Police, 28-year-old Juwone Deaver was arrested on a warrant for the murder of Gracie Griffin. 23-year-old Katie McKnight was arrested for obstruction of justice related to the murder of Griffin. A third person was arrested for unrelated felony warrants.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating 23-year-old Jemerious Davis who is also wanted for the murder of Griffin. Davis is described as 5'11, 163 pounds, with tattoos on the front of his neck.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-4-WANTED.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that directly leads to the arrest of Davis.

