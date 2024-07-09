Reward offered for arrest in shooting that left 10-year-old Cleveland girl dead

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Gracie Griffin in Cleveland on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 125th Street.

10-year-old girl fatally shot in Cleveland; no arrests made

Police responded after receiving a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Griffin, who had sustained a single gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid and then drove the girl to a nearby hospital. She died a short time later.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the child's family. CLICK HERE for more information.