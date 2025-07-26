2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in South Euclid

Two men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jeremiah Hawkins on Verona Road in South Euclid, according to the South Euclid Division of Police Chief Joseph Mays.

Mays said two search warrants were executed by the EDGE SWAT team in connection with the ongoing investigation. The warrants were carried out on Victory Drive in South Euclid and St. Catherine Avenue in Cleveland.

The chief said a 48-year-old man of South Euclid and a 29-year-old man of Cleveland were arrested and have an arraignment scheduled Monday in South Euclid Municipal Court for aggravated murder.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and authorities say they continue to conduct interviews, pursue all available leads and gather evidence.

Mays said the South Euclid Police Department is working with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to evaluate and follow appropriate charges as this investigation continues to move forward.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the South Euclid Police Department at (216) 381-1234.

News 5 will keep you updated.