2 bodies found in wildlife area in Ashtabula County Sunday

Two bodies were found in the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County Sunday and were recovered by members of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State Highway Patrol, officials confirmed.

The wildlife area is about 13 miles south of Jefferson.

The investigation is underway and no additional information has been released at this time, an OSHP official told News 5.

