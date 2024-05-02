Watch Now
2 commercial vehicles crash, catch fire on I-71 Wednesday evening

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:15 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 22:15:02-04

On Wednesday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving two commercial vehicles in Medina County.

Around 5:44 p.m., troopers from the Medina Post responded to I-71 northbound near Montville Township after one commercial vehicle crashed into the other, OSHP said.

Following the crash, both vehicles caught fire, and both drivers sustained minor injuries, OSHP said.

One vehicle was carrying bananas, and the other was transporting PVC pipes, OSHP said.

