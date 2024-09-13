2 dead, 2 injured in homicide-suicide in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND — A fatal shooting in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood left two people dead and two others injured, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police received a call around 5 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Natchez Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found three victims who suffered gunshot wounds.

Authorities say preliminary information they received indicates a 22-year-old man, who was later identified as the suspect, showed up at the location and got into a verbal argument with a 24-year-old woman.

During the argument, the 22-year-old man fired multiple shots at the woman, and a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were struck as well, police said.

According to the department, officers who arrived on the scene found the man who fired the gun, and he fled from them on foot. Officers pursued the man, who then shot himself.

Authorities say Cleveland EMS arrived and pronounced the 24-year-old woman dead on the scene.

The 21-year-old man who shot himself and others was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The two other victims were transported to the hospital, with one in serious but stable condition and the other in stable condition.

Police say this is being investigated as a murder-suicide, but information is subject to change as the investigation continues.