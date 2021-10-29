2 dead after early morning crash in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man are dead following a crash that occurred in Elyria early Friday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Around 2:51 a.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of state Route 57 and US Route 20.

Once on scene, officers learned that a 2015 Ford Focus and a 2002 Cadillac DeVille were involved in a crash.

The 41-year-old female driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 21-year-old male driver of the Cadillac and the 23-year-old male passenger were both extracted from the vehicle by the Elyria Fire Department. Both were transported to University Hospitals, where the 21-year-old driver was later pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old passenger was stabilized in the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.