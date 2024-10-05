2 dead in Huron County house fire

WAKEMAN — Two people are dead after a blazing house fire that occurred in Huron County Saturday morning.

According to Wakeman Assistant Fire Chief Sean Eschen, firefighters were dispatched around 8:15 a.m. to a home on Verlin Street in Wakeman.

Eschen says when they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say a mother and daughter died at the scene, and there were no other injuries.



Family and friends surrounded the home, including family friend Dawn Martin.



“I feel kind of sick to my stomach right now. They are very loving and caring. We did sour sourdough bread together and it was so fun. She was always making sourdough bread and giving it away to her neighbors,” Martin said.

Martin says one of the victim’s sons and her son are close friends. She said her son Braden spent the night over the victims' house every other weekend and was supposed to spend the night last night.



“They planned it yesterday for school, but Braden was kind of sick, choking up and just coughing. He ended up sleeping until nine o'clock and I didn't even mention anything,” Martin said.

There was a total of 40 firefighters on scene working to put the fire out.

The State Fire Marshall's office was contacted to have an investigator come to the scene. The Wakeman Fire Department told News 5 it could be a few days before the investigation is complete, and they do not have any additional information at this time.

Wakeman Fire Department thanked the following agencies who assisted with the fire, including Huron County Dispatch, Huron County Sheriff Vakeman Police Camden Fire, Florence Fire, Townsend Fire, State Fire Marshall Office, Citizens Ambulance, North Central EMS and community members from the area who provided food and water.

