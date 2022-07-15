SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two American Pekin ducks, one injured and one dead, were found near the Towpath Trail and Ley Drive in Summit County on Monday, according to a statement from the Summit Metro Parks. The injured duck was later euthanized, Metro Parks officials said.

When rangers arrived on scene, they found one duck deceased along the Towpath and one injured nearby, a Metro Parks official said.

A resident told News 5 that many park-goers were enamored with the friendly ducks and fed them often while walking the trail.

The cause of their injuries and death are possibly connected to BB pellets, the statement said.

The injured duck was captured and transported to a local veterinarian for treatment. The duck was in "very poor shape" when it arrived and veterinarians decided to humanely euthanize it, Metro Parks officials said.

Authorities said they weren't sure if the ducks were shot on Metro Parks property or nearby.

Metro Parks officials said no suspects have been identified and no investigation is currently underway, but public tips are welcome. People can call the ranger line at 330-867-5511 during business hours or 330-475-0029 after hours.

