2 injured, including CHMA officer after gunfire erupts in Cleveland's Central neighborhood

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was injured along with another person after gunfire erupted in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Sunday evening, according to Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told News 5 that at approximately 5:22 p.m., Cleveland Police received a call to help CMHA officers who were at the 2300 block of East 40th Street, trying to arrest a man wanted for multiple violent felony warrants.

CMHA officers entered the home and were met with gunfire. Officers then responded, Diaz said.

During the shooting, a CMHA officer suffered a gunshot wound believed to be to his hand, and the suspect was struck as well, Diaz said.

According to police, they were both transported to a local hospital by EMS, where the CMHA officer is in stable condition and the suspect is said to be in serious condition.

All officers involved were CMHA, Diaz said.

Diaz gave details on the incident Sunday evening:

News 5 is working to learn more information as the story develops.