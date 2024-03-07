2 men found to have over 7 kilograms of cocaine in luggage at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

On March 4, two men were found to have over seven kilograms of cocaine in their luggage at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, authorities said.

The two men flew to Cleveland from Los Angeles. Upon the arrival of their luggage, a K-9 trained to detect narcotics alerted law enforcement that there were narcotics in the two men’s bags, authorities said.

The men picked up their luggage from the carousel, and shortly thereafter, one of the men was approached by law enforcement, who asked to search his bag and the man agreed; however, he claimed it was not his bag, authorities said.

The search revealed that the man had concealed bricks of suspected drugs wrapped in towels in his bag, authorities said.

The second man was also approached by law enforcement and asked to search his bag, authorities said. The man agreed, and the officer found concealed bricks of drugs sealed in a bag and wrapped in towels in his bag.

Law enforcement tested the substances from each bag, and in total, the men were carrying about 7.63 kilograms of cocaine — both men had around 3.8 kilograms each in their luggage, authorities said.