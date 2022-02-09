2 men in Akron arrested on drug, weapon charges following search warrant

AKRON, Ohio — A 34-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been taken into custody after SWAT and members of the Akron Police Department's Anti-Violence Bureau executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Bethany Avenue.

Police said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, drug packing items, drug paraphernalia, thousands in cash and an AR-15 pistol inside the home.

The 34-year-old is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and criminal tools. The 40-year-old is charged with drug abuse, trafficking cocaine, having weapons under disability and criminal tools. He's also facing charges from two unrelated warrants.

Following their arrests, the men were taken to Summit County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

