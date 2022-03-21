2 men plead guilty, sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for murder of 6-year-old girl in Akron in 2020

AKRON, Ohio — Two men pleaded guilty to the murder of a 6-year-old girl that was caught in an exchange of gunfire in September of 2020, and both men were sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 16 years.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, last Thursday, Corey Jemison pleaded guilty to murder with a gun specification in connection with the death of Mar’Viyah Koran Jones, who was shot while sitting inside a vehicle near Copley Road and Orlando Avenue on Sept. 10, 2020. She died from her injuries several weeks later.

On Monday, Marqualle Clinkscales pleaded guilty to the same charge and received the same sentence, the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

Detectives said at the time that the two men had exchanged gunfire near a car wash parking lot. Mar’Viyah was among six children and two adults who were in an SUV at the time of the shooting. A nearby witness said they heard eight to 10 shots fired.

