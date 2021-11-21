2 missionaries from Holmes County organization freed after being kidnapped in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The Holmes County-based organization Christian Aid Ministries confirmed two of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last month have been freed.

“We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” the organization said in a statement.

The organization said it could not provide or confirm the names of those released at this time.

“We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation,” the organization said. “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord.”

It's been more than one month since the 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16 after building an orphanage.

The news comes after State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus (R-OH) introduced a resolution in Columbus calling for the president and congress to take hasty action to bring those missionaries home safely.

“You know, it's been 31, 32 days since they've been captured, and that's just too long. We've got to act, we've got to do something, we've got to bring these folks home,” Stoltzfus said.

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

