2 Ohio Dems ask IG to get involved in federal bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio House Democrats asked the state watchdog Thursday to investigate the involvement of several DeWine administration officials and others in a $60 million bribery scheme alleged by federal prosecutors.

A complaint filed by state Reps. Jeffrey Crossman, of Parma, and Casey Weinstein, of Hudson, asks Inspector General Randall Meyer to investigate four DeWine staffers: legislative director Dan McCarthy; then-chief of staff Laurel Dawson; then-policy director Michael Hall; assistant policy director Anne Vogel; former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo, whom DeWine appointed; and Scott Elisar, the PUCO’s legislative and policy director.

DeWine's spokesman said the complaint is politically motivated.

