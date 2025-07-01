2 popular Hocking Hills State Park trails closed because of flooding

Two popular hiking trails in Southeast Ohio have temporarily closed due to a flash flood, according to Hocking Hills State Park.

On Tuesday, the park announced that the Old Man's Cave Gorge Trail and Conkle's Hollow are closed due to flooding. The state park noted that almost all trails have some level of flooding.

Reps from the park, home to some of the most beloved trails in the state, encourage hikers to reconsider hiking the trails until Wednesday and will provide updates on the closed trails.