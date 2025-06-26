2 released from hospital after explosion at Cleveland apartment building, 3 still in serious condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are still more questions than answers on the investigation surrounding an apartment explosion at the Rainbow Terrace apartments on Garden Valley, which brought Commander Heather Miksch to tears during the Fourth District Policing Safety meeting.

5 hospitalized, residents displaced after explosion, fire at apartment building

“I was there from shortly after it happened to well late into the night and I just got to give it to our fire department,” said Miksch.

As the Cleveland Police Department works to keep the area secure, Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said two people have been released from the hospital.

He also added that three remain in serious condition from Monday’s apartment explosion.

Meanwhile, News 5 got hold of a video that has circulated and shows the moments a baby was dropped from the window of a burning building, and the people who came to the rescue.

“Our Engine 41 put a ladder up and brought that woman down to safety. We had people climbing down sheets that were tied together,” said Norman.

While Norman said the baby appears to be okay, he believes that if one of their engines hadn’t been shutting down an open hydrant, crews could have been there to rescue the child.

“We remind people, we know it’s very hot, but don’t open the hydrants. The hydrants aren’t safe. Number one, it delays our company from being on scene,” said Norman.

As far as the crew's ability to put the fire out, Norman said they had challenges due to the building’s structure and solar panels, where they had to let the roof burn because they couldn’t access the fire.

“Those buildings were built with a flat roof and then there’s a false roof above it and the fire got into that area underneath that false roof and it ran the length of that building, so all 44 of those units were really affected,” said Norman.

Aside from the explosion, Norman said there have been three fire-related deaths, which brings the total loss up to seven this year.

Now, he said, crews plan to canvass those impacted neighborhoods on July 10-11 to pass out smoke alarms.

In the meantime, anyone missing pets from the explosion in Garden Valley is encouraged to look on Cleveland’s Division of Animal Care and Control.

“These people have lost everything... It’d be great to get them reunited with their pets,” said Miksch.

As the investigation continues, there are ways you can support by donating.

Here's how you can help those impacted by Cleveland apartment explosion

