Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battling apartment fire in Garden Valley neighborhood; 5 hospitalized

Image (1).jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Image (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Cleveland Division of Fire is currently battling flames at an apartment building in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood.

Firefighters said they received a call around 4 p.m. about an explosion at the apartment building. Upon arrival, they saw a massive hole in the side of the building.

Five people were transported to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Firefighters are calling it a controlled burn and said they will do a third search for victims once the fire is put out.

According to the fire department, the fire could result in a multi-million-dollar loss, and the American Red Cross said it is sending Disaster Action Team members to assist impacted residents.

News 5 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.