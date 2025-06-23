Crews battling apartment fire in Garden Valley neighborhood; 5 hospitalized

The Cleveland Division of Fire is currently battling flames at an apartment building in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood.

Firefighters said they received a call around 4 p.m. about an explosion at the apartment building. Upon arrival, they saw a massive hole in the side of the building.

Five people were transported to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Firefighters are calling it a controlled burn and said they will do a third search for victims once the fire is put out.

According to the fire department, the fire could result in a multi-million-dollar loss, and the American Red Cross said it is sending Disaster Action Team members to assist impacted residents.

News 5 has a crew on scene working to learn more.