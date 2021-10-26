2 remain at large after leading troopers on 3-county chase before crashing into a Cleveland cemetery

CLEVELAND — Two people remain at large after state troopers say they were chased across three counties and eventually crashed their minivan into a gravestone at a Cleveland cemetery, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On Monday at approximately 11:31 p.m., state troopers attempted to stop the minivan on State Route 2 in Vermilion Township in Erie County for an obscured license plate.

The minivan failed to comply, and state troopers activated their lights and sirens.

A pursuit was initiated, and it continued into Lorain County, where a passenger in the van threw items onto the highway. According to our overnight photographer, some of the items thrown from the minivan during the chase included a cooler, a flashlight, straps, boxes and, possibly, paint.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A minivan led state troopers on a pursuit on Route 2, which eventually ended in a cemetery.

The pursuit continued on I-90 into Cuyahoga County where the driver of the van exited West 25th Street and turned onto Wade Avenue.

The vehicle continued onto Wade Avenue where it eventually went into a cemetery and crashed into a gravestone and a fence.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A minivan led state troopers on a pursuit on Route 2, which eventually ended in a cemetery.

Two occupants inside the van fled the scene on foot.

State troopers said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandusky Post of the OSHP at 419-625-6565.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.