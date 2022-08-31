2 road crew workers in Stow hit by car, 22-year-old driver arrested

STOW, Ohio — Two road crew members who were working in a construction zone on State Route 59 early Wednesday morning are in critical condition after being struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

The crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on SR-59 near Hiwood Avenue.

According to police, the workers were painting a crosswalk and stop bar at the intersection when they were hit by the Camaro.

After the crash, the driver and passenger jumped out and ran from the scene. Paramedics responded and police searched the area for the car's occupants, police said.

Authorities located the passenger and later released them without being charged.

Police said a K-9 was brought in and the driver was found a short time later. He had been hiding in the yard of a home in the 3500 block of Kent Road, about a third of a mile away from the crash site.

Police said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and a breathalyzer returned a BAC result of .086, which is higher than the legal limit.

The driver is currently being held in the Macedonia Jail on the following charges, according to police:



OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of an accident after causing injury, a fourth-degree felony

Prohibited BAC, a first-degree misdemeanor

Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, both third-degree misdemeanors

Assured clear distance ahead, a minor misdemeanor

Operation in willful or wanton disregard of safety, a third-degree misdemeanor

