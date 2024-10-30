2 shot, injured in Maple Heights library parking lot

Maple Heights police are investigating a shooting that left two women injured Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers were called to the Maple Heights branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library for a report of two women fighting, police said. One woman had a firearm, and an additional caller said they heard gunshots in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, both with gunshot wounds, police said. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

The current conditions of the women are unknown, police said.

A firearm was found on the scene, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624.