2 shot, killed in Stow Monday afternoon

(Source: Raycom Media)
Stow police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible suicide on Meadowlark Trail, police said. However, upon arrival, they located two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation, and Stow police said additional information will be released Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Stow police at 330-689-5770.

