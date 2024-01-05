Watch Now
2 shot outside Akron funeral home Friday afternoon

Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 05, 2024
Two men were shot outside of a funeral home around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Akron Police.

The two were attending a funeral service at Newcomer Funeral Home on Canton Road when they were shot, police said.

When police and EMS arrived, they said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Minutes later, a 29-year-old man arrived at the hospital, also with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Both have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

