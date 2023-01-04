2 students at Lorain High School injured in 'altercation possibly involving' knife

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain High School was placed on a Level-2 Lockdown for less than an hour Wednesday while authorities investigated an "altercation possibly involving a knife."

One student is currently in police custody, and a small folding knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

In a Level-2 Lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, and students and teachers must shelter in classrooms, with no one allowed in the halls, school officials said.

The school's safety and security team, as well as the Lorain Police Department, responded.

"School staff and safety officials did a great job of placing the school into a precautionary lockdown, securing and separating both parties believed to be involved, and providing medical care to two male students injured during the incident," Lorain Police said in a statement.

The students who were injured are in stable condition, according to authorities.

No further information has been released.

