2 teens arrested after allegedly breaking into Kia

Two teens were arrested Sunday morning after allegedly breaking into a vehicle and fleeing from officers, according to Shaker Heights Police.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Shaker Heights officers were called to investigate the report of two teens, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, who were breaking into a Kia in the area of Chelton Road and Scottsdale Boulevard, police said.

When officers responded to the area, they noticed damage to the Kia and located the teens, police said.

After the officers identified themselves, the two teens fled on foot before they were arrested for criminal trespass and theft, police said.

The 16-year-old complained of an injury and was transported to a nearby hospital, but has since been released back to the officers, police said.