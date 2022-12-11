2 teens hurt in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday and left two teens injured.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy near West 28th Street and Washington Avenue was shot in the shoulder and torso by an unknown person who fired shots from a vehicle.

The second shooting involved a 15-year-old boy. He was in the 6200 block of Denison Avenue when he was also shot by an unknown person in a vehicle.

No suspects have been announced for either shooting.

The shootings remain under investigation.

