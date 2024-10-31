2 vehicles pulled from Cuyahoga River this week were stolen; 1 used in crime, say police

CLEVELAND — The two Jeep SUVs pulled out of the Cuyahoga River two days ago were reported stolen, and one of them was used in a crime, according to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Freddy Diaz.

Diaz said police believe one of the two vehicles was used in a "shooting into a habitation."

On Tuesday, News 5 reported that authorities were searching the Cuyahoga River in connection to the disappearance of Keshaun Williams.

Diaz said police have no reason to believe "at this moment" that either vehicle is connected to Williams.

The vehicles were originally discovered by out-of-state divers who located the two SUVs on October 20.

An Illinois dive team was searching the Cuyahoga River for a missing father when they came across several vehicles.

